A man from Arizona was hospitalized after his car ran off the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a car was traveling eastbound at mile marker 77, about three miles west of Chickasha. The vehicle departed the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.
Alexander Osmond, 23, of Surprise, Arizona was transported by Chickasha EMS to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition according to OHP.
