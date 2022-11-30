A Krebs woman was injured in a collision while trying to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Her car was traveling east of OK-59B, south of Dibble just before 4 p.m. The driver swerved to avoid the deer, overcorrected and ran off the road. The front end of the Honda Accord struck the ground and overturned rear over nose, coming to rest on its top 50 feet from the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Cheyenne Watson, 24, was transported by Lindsay EMS to Norman Regional Hospital Porter Campus. She was admitted in fair condition with neck injuries, according to OHP.
