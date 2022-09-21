OHP

A teenager from Dibble died in a tragic accident on Tuesday night. 

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the teen ran into the roadway in an attempt to catch a dog. They were then struck by an oncoming vehicle. 

 Multiple agencies from Grady and McClain Counties responded. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP Trooper’s report.  

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, on OK-76 at 214th St. in Dibble. 

