A teenager from Dibble died in a tragic accident on Tuesday night.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the teen ran into the roadway in an attempt to catch a dog. They were then struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Multiple agencies from Grady and McClain Counties responded. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP Trooper’s report.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, on OK-76 at 214th St. in Dibble.
