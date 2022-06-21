A local woman was critically injured after her car struck a tree on Monday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a report stating that the Chickasha resident was traveling at a high rate of speed when her vehicle hit a bump and went airborne. The vehicle then departed the roadway, went broadside and struck a tree, according to the report.
The Anadarko Fire Department responded to the scene and used the jaws of life to free the driver.
Jamie Oberlag, 67, of Chickasha was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in serious condition with head, trunk, internal and limb injuries, according to OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.