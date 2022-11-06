One Chickasha teenager was hospitalized after a wreck near Chickasha on Saturday afternoon.
A Toyota Corolla was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Country Club Rd. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The car rolled multiple times before it struck a fence, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The driver, name withheld, 17, of Chickasha, was treated and released. The passenger, name withheld, 16, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by Chickasha EMS and then transferred to OU Medical Center by Air Evac, where they were admitted in critical condition, according to OHP.
