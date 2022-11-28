Two area residents were injured in a single vehicle collision near Ft. Cobb on Monday.
Just after 1 a.m., a car headed eastbound on County Road 1325 struck a guard rail and came to rest in a creek, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The driver, Jesse Hefley, 18, of Elgin, was transported via Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition, according to OHP.
The passenger, Samuel Lankister, 19, of Ft. Cobb, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center. OHP reports he was also admitted in fair condition.
