The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported a critical injury collision between a car and semi in Alex on Wednesday morning.
The car and semi were traveling westbound on OK-19. The semi slowed to make a left-hand turn and the car struck the semi from behind, according to OHP.
The driver of the car, Haley Kinsey, 31, of Bradley, was freed by the Grady County Fire Department using the jaws of life. She was then transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, limb, external and internal trunk injuries. A five-year-old passenger was treated and released with a minor head injury, according to the report. The driver of the semi was not injured.
