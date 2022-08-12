Multiple agencies responded to a tense scene in Bridge Creek on Friday.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check at a residence near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Rd.
Eric Foster, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, responded to questions via News 9 broadcast.
Foster said a woman, who remains unnamed at this time, was handcuffed. The woman somehow got out of the handcuffs and retrieved a firearm.
Foster said one civilian and one Grady County Sheriff’s Office Deputy were both struck by gunfire. At this time, the wounds are not believed to be life threatening, Foster said.
The woman barricaded herself inside a patrol vehicle, which Foster said is inoperable at this time. A tactical team that is trained for “high-risk apprehensions” has responded to the scene.
There is no threat to the public at this time, Foster said.
This is a developing story.
