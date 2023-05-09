The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision between a semi and an SUV in Ninnekah.
According to an OHP Trooper’s report, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on May 8 on Highway 277/US-81.
One lane of the highway was closed for four hours while OHP, emergency responders and law enforcement responded to the scene.
The driver of the SUV, David Boyd, 48 of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Lisa Boyd, 53 of Forth Smith, Arkansas, was transported to Norman Regional Hospital where she was treated and released. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to an OHP Trooper’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.