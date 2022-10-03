A pedestrian died after he was hit by an SUV near Anadarko on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports the pedestrian and SUV were both southbound on County Street 2650. At about 7:40 p.m., the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
Several Andarko and Caddo County agencies responded to the incident. Charles Tustison, 58, of Anadarko, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the trooper’s report.
The driver and two children in the SUV were not injured.
