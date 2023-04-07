Grady County OHCE presented their Annual Fashion Show April 4th at the Canadian Valley Technology Center. The theme for this years event was “That was Then, This is Now”. The fashion show allows members of the Grady County Oklahoma Home and Community Education group an opportunity to share with the community what they have been creating throughout the past year. There were 59 exhibits that were presented by 38 models. Refreshments, door prizes, along with a skit of “Swinging on a Star”, preformed by Dorothy Burks and Becky Norris, were part of the festivities.
If you would like to become a part of this group please call the Grady County Extension office at 405-224-2216.
