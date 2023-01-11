The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is undergoing a project to make the state less car-centric.
ODOT’s Active Transportation Plan (Oklahoma ATP) will investigate the needs of residents who walk, use wheelchairs, mobility scooters, bikes, skateboards and more, according to a press release from ODOT.
ODOT will hold a series of online public workshops to gather feedback. The meeting for South Central Oklahoma, which encompasses Grady County, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 via Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/87557411108?pwd=dEpjWGlCZE5kN2xraWRGT252Qnd0Zz09
Meeting ID: 875 5741 1108
Passcode: 404017
The public is also invited to participate in an opinion survey regarding active transportation in their communities: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7116419/Oklahoma-Active-Transportation-Plan-Website-Survey.
"The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time," ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said in a press release. "We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans."
For more information visit https://www.okatp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.