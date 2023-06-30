The following construction projects will impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
For current Oklahoma interstate traffic conditions, check https://www.oktraffic.org/.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Walters
Eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at SH-5 near Walters for bridge rehabilitation.
I-44/Turner Turnpike speed reductions at SH-66 near Sapulpa
Eastbound and westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike will have speed reductions to 45 mph at SH-66 near Sapulpa for construction. Two lanes in each direction remain open.
US-412/Cimarron Turnpike narrowed to one lane, SH-99 ramp closed in Noble, Payne and Pawnee Co.
US-412/Cimarron Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in both directions at US-177, SH-99 and the Cimarron Spur for pavement reconstruction. The eastbound ramps at US-177 are closed for pavement reconstruction.
SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike narrowed, ramps at US-69 closed in Muskogee Co.
Eastbound and westbound SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike is narrowed to one lane near Muskogee for construction related to the conversion to PlatePay. The westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at US-69 will be closed for construction related to the ongoing conversion to PlatePay.
Oklahoma Transportation
Statewide
I-35 narrowed to one lane at US-60 in Tonkawa, Kay Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over US-60 in Tonkawa for bridge replacement and resurfacing through fall 2023.
I-40 narrowed at Airport Rd. in Weatherford, Custer Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Airport Rd. in Weatherford for bridge reconstruction.
I-40 intermittently narrowed near Webbers Falls in Sequoyah/Muskogee Co.
I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Arkansas River bridge near Webbers Falls for resurfacing.
I-40 intermittently narrowed near Muldrow, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction near Muldrow for shoulder resurfacing.
US-69/75 narrowed south of Durant, Bryan Co.
US-69/75 narrows to two lanes in both directions just south of Durant for reconstruction.
US-60 narrowed intermittently near Pawhuska, Osage Co.
US-60 narrows intermittently between Pawhuska and Bartlesville near Osage Hills State Park for reconstruction.
US-62 narrowed to one lane between Muskogee and Ft. Gibson, Muskogee Co.
US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from the SH-165 interchange in Muskogee to Georgetown Rd. in Ft. Gibson for bridge work.
US-62 narrowed to one lane near Altus, Jackson Co.
US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction east of Altus for bridge work.
US-62 and SH-82 intersection modification in Tahlequah, Cherokee Co.
US-62 and SH-82 will have detours and use temporary traffic signals for an intersection modification project.
US-62B closed near Snyder, Kiowa Co.
US-62B is closed west of Snyder in Kiowa Co. Motorists can detour on US-62 and US-183.
US-70 narrows to one lane near Bokchito, Bryan Co.
US-70 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals over Big Creek near Bokchito for bridge rehabilitation.
US-70 intermittently narrowed in Valliant, McCurtain Co.
US-70 intermittently narrows to one lane in each direction through Valliant for resurfacing.
US-75 is narrowed to one lane in Beggs, Okmulgee Co.
US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the SH-16 interchange in Beggs for bridge replacement.
US-75 narrows to one lane in Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.
Northbound US-75 is narrowed to one lane near the SH-56 East Loop for a Muscogee Nation drainage project.
US-75 narrowed to one lane near Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.
US-75 narrows to one lane in each direction between US-266 and Schulter, just north of Henryetta, for resurfacing.
US-177/Perkins Rd. intermittently narrowed in Stillwater, Payne Co.
US-177/Perkins Rd. narrows intermittently between Hall of Fame Ave. and Mercury Ave. in Stillwater for reconstruction.
US-177 intermittently narrowed to one lane in Blackwell, Kay Co.
US-177 narrowed to one lane in multiple locations, from SH-11 south to Chrysler Ave. in Blackwell, Kay Co. for sidewalk and driveway replacement.
US-183 intermittently narrowed near Rocky, Washita Co.
US-183 will be intermittently narrowed in both directions between Rocky and Cordell for pavement work.
US-266 closed east of Checotah, McIntosh Co.
All lanes of US-266 are closed east of Checotah for bridge replacement.
US-270 narrowed to one lane in Oakwood, Dewey Co.
US-270 intermittently narrows to one lane in each direction between Oakwood and SH-51 for pavement work.
US-270 narrowed east of Seminole, Seminole Co.
US-270 is narrowed intermittently between Seminole and the Junction of Business US-270 for bridge replacement, surface widening and interchange modification through spring 2025.
US-271 narrowed to one lane north of the Texas state line, Choctaw Co.
US-271 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Grant and the Texas state line for bridge replacement.
US-277 narrowed to one lane west of Elgin, Comanche Co.
US-277 is narrowed to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals west of Elgin for a bridge rehabilitation project over East Cache Creek.
US-281 narrowed to one lane near Waynoka, Woods Co.
US-281 is narrowed to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals near Waynoka for shoulder work.
US-287 narrowed to one lane in Boise City, Cimarron Co.
Northbound US-287 is narrowed to one lane in Boise City for pavement work.
US-283 intermittently narrowed at the Texas state line, Jackson Co.
US-283 is intermittently narrowed at the Texas state line south of Altus for widening and bridge resurfacing.
US-412 narrowed in Woodward, Woodward Co.
US-412 narrows between 28th St. and 34th St. in Woodward for bridge work.
US-412 narrowed to one lane between Catoosa and Inola, Rogers Co.
US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola for bridge reconstruction.
US-412 narrowed to one lane east of US-281, Major Co.
US-412 is narrowed to one lane over Barney Creek, east of US-281, for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-1 narrowed to one lane near Ada, Pontotoc Co.
SH-1 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-3 and County Road 1566 for reconstruction.
SH-1 narrowed to one in each direction near Latta, Pontotoc Co.
SH-1 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of the SH-3 junction near Latta for pavement reconstruction.
SH-3 intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-99,
Pontotoc Co.
SH-3 intermittently narrows to one lane in each direction at the SH-99 junction for a bridge rehabilitation project.
SH-5 closed near Temple, Cotton Co.
SH-5 is closed between Temple and Hasting for a bridge replacement project.
SH-8 narrowed to one lane at US-412 near Cleo Springs, Major Co.
SH-8 is narrowed to one lane at US-412 near Cleo Springs for shoulder work.
SH-9 narrowed at US-183 near Gotebo, Mountain View, Carnegie, Kiowa Co.
SH-9 is narrowed to one lane from US-183 extending east through Gotebo, Mountain View to Carnegie for asphalt resurfacing. Trucks will be escorting traffic through the work zone.
SH-11 narrowed to one lane at US-77, Kay Co.
SH-11 is narrowed to one lane between US-77 and US-177 for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-19 narrowed to one lane near Stratford, Garvin Co.
SH-19 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic east of Stratford for a bridge rehabilitation and roadway widening project.
SH-30 closed near Hollis, Harmon Co.
SH-30 is closed between US-62 and SH-9 near Hollis for pavement reconstruction.
SH-32 narrows near Lebanon, Marshall Co.
SH-32 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic over Hauani Creek near Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-33 closed at SH-44 near Butler, Custer Co.
SH-33 is closed between SH-44 and US-183 for bridge construction. Motorists can detour using SH-73, SH-44 and US-183.
SH-33 narrowed to one lane at SH-18 in Cushing, Payne Co.
SH-33 is narrowed to one lane in both directions near SH-18 in Cushing for pavement replacement.
SH-39 closed near Dibble, Grady/McClain Co
SH-39 is closed west of Dibble for reconstruction. Motorists can detour on SH-76 and US-62.
SH-39 narrowed between SH-102 and US-177, Pottawatomie Co.
SH-39 narrows to one lane with flaggers or pilot cars controlling traffic between SH-102 and US-177 for a bridge replacement and resurfacing.
SH-51 narrowed to one lane near Lake Carl Blackwell, Payne Co.
SH-51 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Lake Carl Blackwell for a bridge reconstruction and rehabilitation project.
SH-51 narrows at 265th W. Ave., Tulsa Co.
SH-51 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at 265th W. Ave. in Tulsa County for an intersection improvement project.
SH-54 narrowed near Weatherford, Custer Co.
SH-54 is intermittently narrowed north of Weatherford for resurfacing.
SH-58 narrowed to one lane near Canton, Blaine Co.
SH-58 is narrowed to one lane in both directions south of Canton for bridge repairs.
SH-59 narrowed to one lane between Wayne and Rosedale, McClain Co.
SH-59 is intermittently narrowed to one lane with flaggers or pilot cars controlling traffic east of US-77 between Wayne and Rosedale for resurfacing.
SH-63 narrowed to one lane east of Talihina, LeFlore Co.
SH-63 is narrowed to one lane east of Talihina for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-85A narrowed to one lane in Bernice, Delaware Co.
SH-85A is narrowed to one lane in each direction in Bernice for bridge work over Horse Creek.
SH-99 narrowed to one lane at SH-3 near Ada, Pontotoc Co.
SH-99 narrows to one lane with temporary signals controlling traffic at the SH-3 junction east of Ada for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-99 narrowed to one lane near Cleveland, Pawnee Co.
SH-99 is narrowed to one lane near Cleveland over the Arkansas River on the Pawnee/Osage county line for bridge replacement.
SH-99 narrowed to one lane in Hominy, Osage Co.
SH-99 is narrowed to one lane over Penn Creek in Hominy for bridge replacement.
SH-115 narrowed to one lane near Mountain View, Kiowa Co.
SH-115 is narrowed to one lane in both directions with a traffic signal between at SH-19 near Mountain View for bridge work.
SH-145 narrows near Paoli, Garvin Co.
SH-145 narrows to one lane with flaggers controlling traffic between I-35 and Paoli for resurfacing.
SH-152 narrowed near Dill City, Washita Co.
SH-152 is intermittently narrowed in both directions between SH-44 and SH-6 for resurfacing.
SH-156 closed near Marland, Kay Co.
SH-156 is closed south of US-60 near Marland for bridge and pavement replacement.
SH-164 closed at Lucien, Noble Co.
SH-164 is closed at the railroad underpass 1 mile east of Lucien for pavement and drainage repairs.
Tulsa Metro:
Lanes closed at I-44 and US-169 interchange through late 2023
Motorists should be aware of the following conditions at the interchange of I-44 and US-169 through late 2023 for an interchange improvement project.
- I-44 will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions at US-169 (mm 234A);
- The westbound I-44 ramp to northbound US-169 is closed; and
- The speed limit is reduced on both I-44 and US-169.
SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy narrows near downtown Tulsa through late 2023
Eastbound and westbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expwy are both reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 through late 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project. Ramp closures include:
- Westbound SH-51 to northbound US-75 is closed.
- The westbound SH-51 on-ramp from 13th Pl. near Utica Ave. is closed.
- The eastbound SH-51 off-ramp to Utica Ave. is closed.
- The eastbound SH-51 on-ramp from 14th St. is closed.
- The westbound SH-51 on-ramp from 15th St. is closed.
Bridge replacement project continues at I-244 and US-169 through spring 2024
Speeds are reduced on both I-244/US-412 and US-169 throughout the work zone.
SH-11 narrows near Tulsa International Airport through late 2023
Eastbound and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Virgin St./Airport Rd. through late 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.
SH-11 narrows between Yale Ave. and Sheridan Rd. through mid July
Eastbound and westbound SH-11 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Yale Ave. and Sheridan Rd. as part of a bridge repair project.
I-244 on-ramp from 1st St. (W leg IDL) closed through 2023
The eastbound I-244 on-ramp from First St. (west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed through 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.
US-169 intermittently narrowed at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023
Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds on US-169 at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.
US-64/Memorial Dr. narrows at US-169/SH-364 in South Tulsa through spring 2024
Northbound and southbound US-64/Memorial Dr. are narrowed to two lanes in each direction at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange for an intersection improvement project through spring 2024.
SH-51 narrows at Muskogee Turnpike in BA through early 2024
Westbound SH-51 is narrowed to two lanes at the junction with SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow through early 2024 for bridge replacement as part of a city street widening project.
Oklahoma City Metro:
I-35, I-44 narrowed near N. 63rd St. through 2025
The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:
- Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane between Martin Luther King Ave. (mm 129) and I-35/I-44 junction (mm 130)
- Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134) to Martin Luther King Ave. (mm 129);
- Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. (mm 132A) and Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134), however, there may be overnight and weekend closures intermittently narrowing I-35 to one lane.
Motorists should locate an alternate route such as I-44 to I-235 or expect congestion and delays in the area, especially during peak commute times and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.
I-40 narrows at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through 2025
Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. (mm 157C) in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange will have lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St. as a detour during this interchange reconstruction project.
I-40 narrowed at I-40 Business in El Reno through July
Drivers can expect the following closures along I-40 in El Reno as part of a resurfacing project:
- Westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between I-40 Business and US-270/Calumet Rd. through July.
- Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between US-270/Calumet Rd. and I-40 Business through July.
SH-66 narrows in Edmond, Arcadia through 2025
SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through summer 2025 for resurfacing and widening. Motorists should expect:
- SH-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd.
- SH-66 to be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd. with a traffic signal and speed reductions.
Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect delays and use caution in the area.
US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge in Caddo County closed through 2024
The US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge over the South Canadian River in Caddo County is closed to traffic through summer 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project. Motorists are advised to use the US-281 Business Spur (I-40 exit at mm 108) and I-40 (mm 101-108) as alternate routes.
