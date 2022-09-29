Update: On Thursday evening, the OCC permanently suspended fracking on all four zones of the Worley Creek wells in the Tuttle/Bridge Creek area. Rigging has been removed and fracking equipment will be moved from the well site, according to Commissioner Walker
Fracking activities have been paused at a Grady County well site due to earthquakes in the area.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded three earthquakes in the Tuttle area this week, all between 2.7 and 2.8 magnitude. The latest was at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, the Oklahoma Corporate Commissioner (OCC) placed a 12-hour temporary hold on fracking activities at the Worley Creek drill site, according to Grady County OK District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker’s Facebook page.
This action was taken under the recommendation of Walker. During the hold, the drilling operator is required to meet with the OCC and approve a plan before continuing any activity at the well site, the statement said.
