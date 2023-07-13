This is our community and our responsibility. Lives depend on blood donations at all times. Help us stabilize the blood supply this summer by giving blood with Our Blood Institute.
Our Blood Institute (OBI) will hold a blood drive with Chickasha Community on Monday, July 24th, from 12:30 to 5:30 on the OBI Bloodmobile in the YMCA parking lot (725 W Chickasha Ave). With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt, while supplies last.*
Science Museum Oklahoma is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history. With engaging exhibits like the Tinkering Garage or the Kirkpatrick Planetarium, which sends you on a journey beyond the Milky Way, there’s no limit to curiosity and imagination for those who visit.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park. The premier destination offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, live entertainment and delicious food. Ready to cool off? Visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and take a ride down towering water slides or relax in lazy rivers and wave pools. Hurricane Harbor OKC has something for everyone!
“Blood donations don’t tend to stay steady during the summer months and lives are dependent on us,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
