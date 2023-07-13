Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.