Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. &&