Icy weather
Pixabay

Icy precipitation has already dusted the Chickasha area this morning. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports areas of Oklahoma could see sporadic wintery mix and cold temperatures through mid-week. Mainly sleet is expected on Monday and freezing rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the state, including Grady County, through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This could cause slippery road conditions. 

On Tuesday, there is a chance of heavier sleet, Dale Thompson, with Grady County Emergency Management said. 

Very cold temperatures are in the forecast during the winter weather advisory. In Chickasha, warming shelters are available: 

Day Shelter: 

Linked Church - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (902 S. 9th St.)

Heidi Helping the Homeless – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (428 S. 3rd St.) 

Living Water Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (826 W. Oregon Ave.)

Emergency Overnight Shelter: 

The Resurrection House 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (701 W. Colorado Ave. 

