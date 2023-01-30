Icy precipitation has already dusted the Chickasha area this morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports areas of Oklahoma could see sporadic wintery mix and cold temperatures through mid-week. Mainly sleet is expected on Monday and freezing rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the state, including Grady County, through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This could cause slippery road conditions.
On Tuesday, there is a chance of heavier sleet, Dale Thompson, with Grady County Emergency Management said.
Very cold temperatures are in the forecast during the winter weather advisory. In Chickasha, warming shelters are available:
Day Shelter:
Linked Church - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (902 S. 9th St.)
Heidi Helping the Homeless – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (428 S. 3rd St.)
Living Water Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (826 W. Oregon Ave.)
Emergency Overnight Shelter:
The Resurrection House 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (701 W. Colorado Ave.
