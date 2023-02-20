Warmer days, cooler temperatures, rain and gusty winds all have a place in the National Weather Service’s (NWS) forecast this week.
In Chickasha, Monday and Tuesday are projected to be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts may be 20 mph during the day. On Tuesday night, showers become likely—60% chance—and this chance increases on Wednesday along with gusts as high as 40 mph, according to NWS.
NWS has also issued fire weather watch Tuesday through Sunday in some parts of Oklahoma, including Grady County.
