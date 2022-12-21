The days leading up to Christmas could be dangerously cold according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS has issued a wind chill advisory, in effect from Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. until Dec. 23 at noon.
In Chickasha, wind chill values could be as low as -15°F on Thursday with a temperature high of about 8°F. Winds could gust up to 47 mph. On Thursday night, temperatures are expected to dip to 3°F with wind chill values of -12°F and gusts up to 30 mph, according to NWS.
On Friday, the temperature high may only reach 21°F with a low of 10°F and wind gusts up to 20 mph. On Saturday, temperatures could increase to 30°F but evening lows are expected to remain in the teens.
On Christmas Day, the weather could gift Chickasha residents with a temperature high of 44°F, according to NWS.
During the extreme cold, NWS advises residents to dress appropriately for the weather and use caution while traveling. Moreover, pets should be kept warm and dry with plenty of food and water, and kept indoors according to NWS.
