Chickasha could be seeing an old friend this weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a slight chance of rain—only 20%—this evening through Monday night.
Temperatures could also become more October-like over the next several day with highs in the low 70s and even the 60s on Saturday. Friday night may be chilly and windy with a low of 49°F and wind gusts up to 21 mph, according to NWS.
Drought conditions continue in Oklahoma, including Grady County.
The Oklahoma Drought Monitor updated their state drought map today. Grady County, along with much of the state, is still in the Extreme Drought category.
Last week, the Grady County Commissioners implemented a county-wide burn ban for 14 days.
