After a brief reprieve, temperature highs over 100 degrees have returned to the forecast.
According to the National Weather Service, hot conditions could stick around through early next week.
Over the next few days, NWS has forecast temperature highs in Chickasha as follows: Thursday 103°F, Friday 105°F, Saturday 107°F, Sunday 105°F and Monday 103°F.
NWS advises Oklahoma residents to take precautions during the heat: Drink plenty of fluids and limit time in the sun. Reschedule strenuous outdoor activity for early morning or evening. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
