The month of June is going out in a blaze of 100+ degree temperatures and menacing heat indices.
In Chickasha, the National Weather Service has forecast three straight days of temperatures of at least 100°F. At the time of this report the temperature highs are: Monday 101°F, Tuesday 105°F and Thursday 101°F. Friday will end the month in the double digits—99°F.
Residents are advised to practice NWS’ heat safety protocols:
Those working outdoors should stay hydrated and take beaks in the shade.
Check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning. Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle.
Strenuous outdoor activities should be limited to early and evening hours.
