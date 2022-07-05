Temperatures over 100°F are expected to continue throughout the week in Chickasha, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday through Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
At the time of this report, temperatures Tuesday through Monday are forecast at 100°F or more. Thursday’s temperature could be as high as 104°F. Heat index values as high as 105°F are possible throughout the week, according to the forecast.
During the heatwave, NWS advises residents to take the following precautions:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Never leave pets or children unattended in vehicles
For those spending time outside, NWS recommends:
- Schedule strenuous outdoor activity early in the morning or evening
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion/stroke
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing
- Take frequent breaks in the shaded/air-conditioned areas
- Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location
- Remember that heat stroke is an emergency, call 911
