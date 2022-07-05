Hot weather
Temperatures over 100°F  are expected to continue throughout the week in Chickasha, according to the National Weather Service. 

NWS has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday through Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

At the time of this report, temperatures Tuesday through Monday are forecast at 100°F or more. Thursday’s temperature could be as high as 104°F. Heat index values as high as 105°F are possible throughout the week, according to the forecast. 

During the heatwave, NWS advises residents to take the following precautions: 

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room 
  • Stay out of the sun 
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors 
  • Never leave pets or children unattended in vehicles 

For those spending time outside, NWS recommends: 

  • Schedule strenuous outdoor activity early in the morning or evening
  • Know the signs of heat exhaustion/stroke
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing 
  • Take frequent breaks in the shaded/air-conditioned areas
  • Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location 
  • Remember that heat stroke is an emergency, call 911 

