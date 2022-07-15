Temperature highs will remain in the triple digits for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Temperature highs in Chickasha will range between 102°F on Friday and a blistering 107°F on Tuesday. There is no chance of precipitation at this time in the NWS forecast.
NWS is warning residents that this heatwave can be dangerous, especially to vulnerable populations including children, the elderly, newborns, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.
NWS advises the following hot weather safety tips:
- Never leave anyone alone in a closed car
- Use air conditioners and stay in the shade
- Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty
- wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
