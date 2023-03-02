The National Weather Service is predicting another severe weather day for Oklahoma today.
While most of the heavy storm activity is expected in the southcentral and southeastern portion just outside Grady County, residents should be weather aware for showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds later today.
As of Thursday afternoon, NWS has forecast a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the lower, southeast corner of the county through 10 p.m. this evening.
NWS’ forecast for Chickasha projects a high of 59°F with scattered thunderstorms moving in after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation during this timeframe is 40%. However, chance of showers and thunderstorms may increase up to 90% later tonight, after 9 p.m. Wind gusts could reach speeds of 33 mph, according to NWS.
