Rain showers tonight are expected to transition to windy and sunny weather by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
In Chickasha, showers and possible thunderstorm are expected after midnight with a low of 58°F. Chance of precipitation is 70%, according to NWS’ forecast.
On Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms before 9 a.m. The skies are expected to clear by noon with a high of 73°F and wind gusts as high as 38 mph, according to the forecast.
NWS reports the rest of the week is expected to be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s and a slight chance of rain Friday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.