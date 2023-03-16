Rain has already begun to fall in Chickasha this morning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), more rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 39 mph are in the forecast.
Thunderstorms are most likely before 1 p.m. and taper off as the day progresses, though the rain is expected to stick around. Tonight, the temperature could drop to 29°F from the day’s high of 69°F, according to NWS.
The weekend forecast Friday through Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the 50s and high 40s during the day and lows in the 20s in the evenings. Next week, NWS is predicting a low chance of showers Monday through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.