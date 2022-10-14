Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures may loom over Chickasha this weekend.
Saturday is expected start off warm and sunny with a high of 88°F. After 4 p.m. there is a 20% chance of storms. After 7 p.m., there is an 80% chance of thunderstorms and a low of 57°F according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS has projected that Sunday will be much cooler with a high of 69°F and a 40% chance of thunderstorms before 1 p.m. NWS has forecast a low of 46°F and cloudy skies on Sunday night.
Next week may begin with cooler temperature highs in the 60s through Wednesday, according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.