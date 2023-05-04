The National Weather Service (NWS) has advised storms could move through Grady County this evening.
While storms in the afternoon may not be severe, NWS reports storms could become stronger tonight. The primary hazards are hail the size of golf balls, damaging winds and localized flooding. At the time of this report, tornado risk is low, according to NWS.
An 11 a.m. weather map update suggests storms could be moving into Grady County at about 4 p.m. at the earliest, with 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. being the most likely for severe weather.
As far as temperature goes, Chickasha can expect a high of 79°F on Thursday. Chickasha could have its first 90°F and up weather days this weekend.
