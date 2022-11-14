Snow
Cold drizzle is already falling in the Chickasha area, but snow could  be on the way soon. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a 100% chance of snow this afternoon with an accumulation of three to five inches. 

The temperature high today is 38°F and a low tonight of 25°F, according to NWS. 

Tonight, NWS reports a chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., but with little to no additional accumulation. 

NWS advises motorists to take precaution. 

