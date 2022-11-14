Cold drizzle is already falling in the Chickasha area, but snow could be on the way soon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a 100% chance of snow this afternoon with an accumulation of three to five inches.
The temperature high today is 38°F and a low tonight of 25°F, according to NWS.
Tonight, NWS reports a chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., but with little to no additional accumulation.
NWS advises motorists to take precaution.
