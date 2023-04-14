There is a small chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon in Grady County.
According to the most recent reports from the National Weather Service (NWS), there are multiple hazards in Oklahoma today, though most are in the northern and western part of the state.
In Chickasha, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The temperature high is forecast at 83°F with a low of 52°F this evening. It may be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to NWS.
Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures are expected to hover just below 70°F with sunny, clear skies and wind gusts around 30 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.