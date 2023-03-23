Thunderstorms, hail and flooding are possible in Grady County on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
At this time, NWS reports tornado chances are low.
The storms are expected to begin this afternoon. In Chickasha, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. with a 40% chance of precipitation. More storms are expected this evening, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Some storms could produce heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect through Friday morning, according to NWS.
According to a NWS forecast earlier today, the biggest threat for hail is in the southern and central areas of Oklahoma and north Texas. Baseball sized hail and wind speeds up to 60 mph are possible.
NWS advises precaution, particularly on the road during the flood watch: don’t drive on flooded roadways, use extra caution at night and steer clear of flooded creeks rivers and streams.
