Weather Alert

.Rapid warming and drying on Friday afternoon behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN, CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon humidity below 20 percent throughout the area, and as low as 7 to 10 percent in northwestern and far western Oklahoma. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&