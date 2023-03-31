The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County on Friday.
NWS discourages outdoor burning today.
Strong winds and blowing dust are expected in the Chickasha area after 11 a.m. NWS has forecast wind gusts up to 49 mph this afternoon and a temperature high of 73°F.
NWS has issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motorists are advised to use precaution, especially those in high profile vehicles.
The combination of dry air and strong winds create favorable conditions for fires to start and spread. Grady County is in the critical (northern area) and extreme (southern area) fire risk through 10 p.m. on Friday, according to NWS.
NWS advises residents to take precautions to avoid starting a fire: avoid activities that cause a spark or flame, don’t park cars on grass, don’t throw cigarettes out the window.
