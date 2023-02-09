More wintery precipitation could be on the way tonight in Grady County.
According to the National Weather Service, a mix of rain and snow is possible after 8 p.m. Overnight lows are forecast in the 20s and 30, which means there could be slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
In Chickasha, there is a 60% chance of a rain/snow mix with a low around 29°F. Potential snow accumulation is projected to be less than half an inch.
