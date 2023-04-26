The month of April may end on a stretch of rain.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a chance of rain every day through Saturday. At the time of this report, tornadoes are not likely, according to NWS.
Today, the Chickasha area could receive one to two inches of rain and end the evening with an 80% chance of thunderstorms. On Thursday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms then showers. Friday may begin partly sunny before rain begins to fall after 1 p.m. followed by a 50% chance of storms on Friday night. On Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the NWS forecast for the rest of the week.
Temperature highs will hover around the 60s the next few days with lows in the 40s, according to NWS.
