Heavy rains are falling across the Chickasha area on Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) more could be on the way through the weekend.
NWS has issued a severe storm risk for Chickasha through Friday morning with anticipated precipitation amounts between a quarter and a half inch possible.
Friday through Sunday, the rain chances are currently forecast between 30 and 40% with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.