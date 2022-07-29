The end of July is bringing some relief with cloudy skies and thunderstorms.
Highs in the low 90s isn’t exactly sweater weather, but it’s a welcome change from temperatures and heat indices over 100°F, or hovering just below it.
On Thursday night, some gentle storms rolled through Chickasha. The rain was minimal according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. There is no record for Chickasha but Minco received .37 inches according to the Mesonet’s 24-hr. rainfall map.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported the cloudy skies and lower temperatures will continue through Saturday.
This afternoon, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms, but rainfall is forecast at less than a tenth of an inch. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a temperature low of 71°F, according to NWS.
On Saturday, NWS projects a 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 90°F. Again, the rainfall may be less than a tenth of an inch. The storm chances are only 20% on Saturday night.
This brief reprieve and little bit of rain may not last long. According to NWS, highs will return to the high 90s and 100s through at least Thursday.
