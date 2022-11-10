A relatively warm November week may wind down with rain and cooler temperatures.
In Chickasha, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. today. The temperature is expected to hover around 70°F by noon and cool down throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to a chilly 35°F, according to NWS.
Veteran’s Day is expected to be chilly with a high of 46°F and a low of 24°F on Friday night. Temperatures will be about the same on Saturday and only a 10° warmup is expected on Sunday, according to NWS.
At the time of this report, Monday could bring rain and even a little wintry mix with a high of 42°F and a low of 26°F on Monday night.
