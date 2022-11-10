Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.