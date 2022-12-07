The patchy fog on this morning is expected to clear soon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS has forecast a 70% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and 90% chance of rain this evening. The temperature today will be relatively steady with a high of 52°F and a low of 47°F, according to NWS.
Tomorrow, NWS is projecting a slightly warmer 67°F with gradual clearing. Friday may be mostly sunny with a high of 59°F. However, NWS reports there is an 80% chance rain could return on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.