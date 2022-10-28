NWS: Halloween weekend creeps from stormy to sunny

The weekend may begin with a dark and stormy night but Halloween is expected to be sunny.
Over the last 24 hours, Grady County has received about a half inch of rain, .5 inches of rain in Minco and .46 inches of rain in Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a 40% chance of rain in Chickasha today and tonight with a slight (10%) chance of rain on Saturday. The temperature high in Chickasha is 59°F on Friday and 62°F on Saturday. At this time, the low is 44°F on Friday and Saturday night. However, the clouds will part and the sunshine will begin to creep in on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 68°F.
Halloween day will by comparatively warmer with a temperature high of 71°F. However, trick-or-treaters may want to grab a cape for the evening. The temperature low on Halloween night is 45°F, according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.