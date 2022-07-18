Tuesday doesn't always get a chance to shine, but tomorrow it will be the hottest day of the week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an excessive heat warning on July 19.
At the time of this report, temperature highs are expected to reach 111°F in Chickasha. There will not be much relief tomorrow night with a low of 82°F.
The excessive heat warning will be in effect for multiple counties, including Grady County, between noon and 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values could reach 112°F in some areas, according to NWS.
NWS’ forecast shows a scorching pattern through the weekend.Temperature highs will likely stay above the 100°F mark in Chickasha: 108°F on Wednesday, 103°F on Thursday, 102°F on Friday, 103°F on Saturday and 105°F on Sunday.
NWS advises residents to take precautions against the heat.
Never leave anyone alone in a closed car
Use air conditioners and stay in the shade
Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty
wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
