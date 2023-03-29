A chance of thunderstorms on Thursday night will precede potential fire weather and high winds on Friday.
In Chickasha, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms tomorrow evening and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Temperatures may reach 75°F on Friday and winds could gust up to 48 mph. Due to the forecast, the NWS has issued a fire weather alert for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County. A large swath of Grady County is in the critical fire risk, according to a weather map released by NWS.
On Friday NWS advises residents to take extra precautions due to the fire risk: do not to burn outdoors, park on dry grass or throw cigarettes out the window.
