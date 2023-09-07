While temperatures have returned to the triple digits in Chickasha, relief may be on the way soon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast highs in the 80s and even high 70s at the beginning of next week. At the time of this report, Sunday’s high is forecast at 87°F, 78°F on Monday and a high of 79°F on Monday and Wednesday.
NWS is also predicting chances for rain, with a sight chance of thunderstorms as soon as Friday. This could pick up to 40% on Sunday, up to 50% on Sunday night, 70% chance of thunderstorms on Monday and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The rain would do Grady County some good according to the Oklahoma Drought Monitor. The county is currently under moderate to severe drought, with Chickasha largely in the severe drought area.
