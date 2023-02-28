The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at least five tornadoes in Oklahoma on Sunday night, one in the Grady County area.
NWS confirmed one EF1 tornado between the Tuttle and Mustang area, between Grady and Canadian Counties, on Feb. 26. The Tuttle area was also impacted with wind speeds around 60 mph, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. City hall in Tuttle opened their doors to residents seeking shelter.
The other confirmed tornadoes from Sunday night’s storm include: EF1 tornado from Mustang to West Oklahoma City, EF2 tornado from Goldsby to Norman, EF1 tornado near McLoud and EF2 tornado from Aydelotte to Meeker.
More tornadoes could be confirmed later. NWS is still surveying other areas of Oklahoma, including Cheyenne, Stillwater, Prague and a few other areas in southwest Oklahoma.
On Monday morning, the Oklahoma Mesonet said Sunday night’s outbreak of tornadoes was “historic” for February. The previous highs were six tornadoes in 1975 and again in 2009. NWS is still confirming the number of tornadoes that hit the state on Feb. 26.
