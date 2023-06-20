The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for the Grady County area this afternoon.
The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In Chickasha, the temperature high is forecast at 95°F with a heat index value of 106°F. This evening, 74°F is the expected temperature low, according to NWS.
Hot temperature and high humidity can cause heat related illnesses according to NWS. Residents are advised to take the following precautions:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, do not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.
NWS advises those who work outside to take extra precautions such as scheduling strenuous activity in the morning or evening hours, wear lightweight or loose clothing, schedule frequent breaks and know the signs of heat related illnesses.
