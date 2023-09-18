Severe weather could be headed to Chickasha this week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a 60% chance of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The main hazards include high winds and large hail, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
NWS reports that some areas of Oklahoma could receive hail up to golfball-size and 60 to 80 mph downburst winds.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms every day the rest of the week with the highest chance at 40% on Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 80s, according to NWS.
