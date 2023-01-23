Heavy snow is likely on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS’ forecast has a 100% chance of snow in Chickasha with two to four inches accumulation possible. The temperature high on Tuesday is 37°F and will fall to 28°F on Tuesday night.
The winter storm advisory was upgraded to a warning on Monday afternoon. A rain/snow mix is expected to move into the area early Tuesday morning. The rain may transition to snow as temperatures cool, according to NWS.
The winter storm warning encompasses a large portion of the state. Snowfall is expected to end on Tuesday night.
