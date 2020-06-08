A couple of area schools have announced details about upcoming graduation ceremonies.
Verden and Ninnekah are two schools that will be holding graduation ceremonies next week. Ninnekah will hold its ceremony June 16 at 7 p.m., and Verden will hold its ceremony June 18 at 7 p.m. Schools have had to make other plans for graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic
Ninnekah will hold its ceremony at Chickasha High School. The Ninnekah Public School Foundation announced it will stream the ceremony on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and http://ninnekahfoundation.org.
As for Verden, the district will be holding its graduation ceremony in its high school gymnasium, announcing that doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a “first come, first serve” approach. Verden also announced it will give each senior 20 tickets and will practice social distancing at the ceremony.
Verden will be streaming its ceremony via Facebook Live on the school’s FFA page.
