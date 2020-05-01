On what was supposed to be Ninnekah’s graduation day, the school district has something else planned.
 
Ninnekah’s graduation day was supposed to be Monday, but the coronavirus pandemic caused that plan to change. Instead, Ninnekah Public Schools announced on Facebook that yearbooks will be released and sold in honor of the original graduation day.
 
The post said that the yearbooks cost $35 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the high school. Ninnekah asks that everyone stay in their cars, and someone will bring the books to them.

