Ninnekah Public Schools has released a plan for a safe return to school next month.
Ninnekah’s plan includes a traditional option and a virtual option for students. The traditional option will take place at school. According to the district’s plan, teachers will spend the first few weeks of school preparing students for distance learning in case that type of situation arises.
Under the virtual option, enrollment will start Aug. 1 and can be done online through a link that Ninnekah will provide on its website. The plan also says that students enrolled in the virtual plan will have 14 days to enroll in the traditional option.
Ninnekah’s plan also includes different safety procedures and protocols the district is taking to combat COVID-19. There is a section that discusses what will happen in case of a positive COVID-19 test.
Ninnekah says it will not be requiring masks but will recommend them in areas where social distancing is not “feasible.”
Ninnekah posted the entire plan to its Facebook page and website
