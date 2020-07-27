Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.