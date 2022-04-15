The search is over.
After a search that lasted multiple months, the Ninnekah Board of Education announced it will be officially naming a superintendent during a special meeting April 21.
Interim superintendent Robyn Morse said the board had originally planned to announce the new superintendent during Thursday's board meeting, but some final details did not get completed in time.
Morse has been the school district's interim superintendent since a meeting in September, and the district agreed to a “resignation agreement” with former superintendent Todd Bunch in December.
Morse said the school board is excited about finding a new leader for the district, and the board is excited about being able to make it official. Morse said the board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on April 21 to officially announce the school district's superintendent, and a reception to welcome the new hire will follow the meeting.
